Mahesh Babu celebrates success of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam with cast and crew; see PICS

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has been running successfully in theaters since its release on January 14, 2025. Owing to the movie’s success, the lead cast and crew celebrated the occasion with Mahesh Babu.

In a recent series of pictures shared by the makers, the actors could be seen enjoying the success party together. With the rest of the cast and crew in high spirits, Mahesh Babu was spotted donning a red cap in his SSMB29 look. The success party also had Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar joining them as well.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the makers wrote: “A blockbuster reunion of CHINNODU - PEDDODU! From appreciating to celebrating #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam together. Candid moments of Superstar Mahesh Babu with the team of #SankranthikiVasthunam from the success party.”

Earlier, Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note for the team of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, congratulating everyone associated with the film. The superstar lauded the movie and highlighted how it was a perfect festive entertainer.

Moving forward, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy film starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a former IPS officer who leads a quiet life with his wife. However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them.

This intriguing premise sets the stage for a thrilling and entertaining ride filled with action and comedy. The movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, along with an ensemble cast that includes Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and many others in pivotal roles.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam also marks Venkatesh’s third collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi, following their successful outings in F2 and F3.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently preparing for his upcoming film, SSMB29. The movie is set to begin shooting in April 2025, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the female lead. Directed by SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 is being envisioned as a globe-trotting jungle adventure and will be released in two parts, scheduled for 2027 and 2029, respectively.

