Mahesh Babu chilling with Gautam in their living room is every father son duo during quarantine period

Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a cute picture of Mahesh Babu chilling with his son Gautam in their living area and well, we think it's every father-son duo these days.

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is seen spending quality time with his family. The superstar is making it sure to grab the fullest chance of being around his kids and spending time with them. From watching movies with his daughter Sitara to chilling with son Gautam post-workout session, Mahesh Babu is setting major goals as a father. The actor is keeping things positive and setting a major example for everyone out there.

Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a cute picture of Mahesh Babu chilling with his son Gautam in their living area and well, we think it's every father-son duo these days. One can see in the picture, Mahesh Babu in his regular shorts and t-shirt enjoying his talk session with his elder child. It is great to see how he is devoting his time to his family. Mahesh Babu, like an adorable dad, is winning our hearts with this latest snap.

Check it out below:

Also Read: Anoushka Ajith to Gautam, Sitara Ghattamaneni: Star kids of South actors who are celebs in their own ways

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, the superstar is yet to announce his next project. Reportedly, he might team up with director Trivikram Srinivas. He is also doing a film with director Parasuram, however, no official word regarding the same is out yet.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More