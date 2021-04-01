Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and others send best wishes to Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
From PM Narendra Modi to superstar Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu, celebs are sending heartfelt best wishes to Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The superstar of the Indian cinema to be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his extraordinary contribution to the Indian Cinema. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and announced the news first. “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic,” Mr. Javadekar tweeted.
The film industry feels proud and are sending best wishes to Rajinikanth. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration." Megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his excitement over Rajinikanth being awarded the highest and prestigious award.
On the other hand, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal called it the most deserving recognition and wrote, "Well deserved recognition, Congratulations Dear @rajinikanth sir on The Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Other celebs like Ravi Teja, Nivetha Thomas, Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Raghava Lawrence, Venkatesh Daggubati, Boney Kapoor, Resul, Pookutty and the entire South Indian film industry is sending congratulatory messages to Rajinikanth.
Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration
Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth Truly deserving.Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!! pic.twitter.com/OmU4mVQDhz
Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it. pic.twitter.com/wN7GgHHoGM
To the man who inspired millions...To the man who inspired me to come up in life against all odds..To the man who deserves this honour #DadasahebPhalkeAward Love you and salute you for everything you have done Thalaiva #DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanth @rajinikanth
Well deserved recognition, Congratulations Dear @rajinikanth sir on The Dadasaheb Phalke Award.#DadasahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/ackz51XXhJ
My heart is so full! @rajinikanth sir #DadasahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/YrNbq26rZM
If you ask me, #Dadasahebphalke was awarded @rajinikanth uncle! Super!!!! pic.twitter.com/urgIl0uZCe
#DadasahebPhalkeAward for my friend @rajinikanth! That’s my Friend! He deserves many more laurels! Proud moment for me!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QGTiv6xd3u
I’m extremely happy to hear that Thalaivar superstar is receiving the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke award. I don’t have the age to praise him. May his greatness live on forever! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1OswgvmTYH
Congratulations on being conferred with the #DadaSahebPhalke award @rajinikanth sir!! A much deserved recognition!
My hearty congratulations to the Thalaiva shri @rajinikanth gaaru for being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Palke Award!
Congratulations to @rajinikanth sir on being conferred with the #DadaSahebPhalke . Truly deserving to a man who rose to this meteoric stardom
Finally a befetting recognition to our thalaivar Shri. @rajinikanth Feel happy and proud. Congratulations and kudos to the phenomenal actor for #DadasahebPhalkeAward
Congratulations to the one and only thalaiva @rajinikanth Garu for being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award. pic.twitter.com/kyqTt8f6v3
Another feather on the cap for #Thalaivar! Congrats #Rajini sir on being honored with the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward. An inspiration for all to strive for excellence. God bless you...#Thalaivaa #Rajinikanth #DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/MMCA5A0OXN
My hearty congratulations to @Rajinikanth sir for the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward.
Thank you for your unparalleled contribution to Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/CSmZhzgECS
Wishing Superstar @rajinikanth sir for winning the much deserved #DadasahebPhalke award.Thank you sir for the relentless effort you have put all these years to entertain and inspire us.
Heartiest congratulations @rajinikanth sir on #DadasahebPhalkeAward
Huge respect pic.twitter.com/3AmSm7IDZm
Also Read: Rajinikanth sends heartfelt thank you to PM Narendra Modi & jury on conferring upon the Dadasaheb Phalke Award