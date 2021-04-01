Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and others send best wishes to Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal called it the most deserving recognition as Rajinikanth will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

From PM Narendra Modi to superstar Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu, celebs are sending heartfelt best wishes to Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The superstar of the Indian cinema to be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his extraordinary contribution to the Indian Cinema. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and announced the news first. “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic,” Mr. Javadekar tweeted.

The film industry feels proud and are sending best wishes to Rajinikanth. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration." Megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his excitement over Rajinikanth being awarded the highest and prestigious award.

On the other hand, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal called it the most deserving recognition and wrote, "Well deserved recognition, Congratulations Dear @rajinikanth sir on The Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Other celebs like Ravi Teja, Nivetha Thomas, Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Raghava Lawrence, Venkatesh Daggubati, Boney Kapoor, Resul, Pookutty and the entire South Indian film industry is sending congratulatory messages to Rajinikanth.

Take a look:

Credits :Twitter

