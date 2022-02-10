Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas on ticket price issue post-meeting AP CM: Good news will be out soon

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and directors SS Rajmouli and Siva Koratala met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss the low ticket prices. The meeting went on for more than one and a half an hour at CM's official residence at Tadepalli in Amaravati. After the meeting, the Tollywood stalwarts spoke to the media and mentioned that the Chief Minister responded positively to the issues raised by him on behalf of the film industry, exhibitors and theatre owners.

This meeting is a great sign of good things to come; I shall now discuss with the respective heads of various sectors (producers, distributors, and exhibitors) and come up with a compressive draft to again meet the Chief Minister," said Chiranjeevi, who added that Jagan has assured that a decision that pleases all the stakeholders will be taken soon.

Mahesh Babu also addressed the media and said the good news about the tickets issues and theatres will be announced in 10 days. The actor said in the speech, "Thank you Chiranjeevi garu for taking the initiative on behalf of all of us. The Telugu film industry has been in confusion for the last 6 months. In fact, today is a big relief, special thanks to Nani, sincere thanks to CM Jagan. You will all hear the good news in ten days."

Prabhas, SS Rajamouli also addressed the media and thanked Chiranjeevi for taking the initiative and solving industry problems and also mentioned that the last 6 to 7 months were dark days for Tollywood.

It all started when the Andhra Pradesh government issued a new G.O which claims that they can’t screen more than a fixed no. of shows in the state and the film tickets should only be booked through the government-run web portal that is launching soon. This has caused a major ruckus in the industry as the exhibitors, producers and movies are facing major losses. However, looks like, after months of controversy and discussion, it has come to an end.

The summer is going to be a new book for Tollywood as many big budgets and pan Indian movies including RRR, Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak etc are lined for release from March 2022.

Also Read: Airport Spotting: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi & Siva Koratala head to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy