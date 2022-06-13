Mahesh Babu clicks a family selfie with Namrata, Gautam & Sitara as they hit the road for next stop in Italy

Mahesh Babu is on vacation mode with his wife Namrata and kids, Gautam and Sitara. The family is enjoying a road trip and has been sharing amazing pics on their social media handles. After spending time in Switzerland and Milan, Mahesh Babu and his family are set for their next location and that is Italy. As they head to the road, Mahesh Babu shared a perfect family selfie with his 'crazies' after having yummy lunch.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with his wife Namrata and Gautam and Sitara posing with smiles. The family will hit the road and drive to their next location Italy for their vacation. Mahesh Babu as usual looks super young and handsome and can give a run for money to anyone. Sharing the pic, the superstar wrote, " Road trip it is!! Next stop Italy!! Lunch with the crazies."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently on a long break before he begins the shoot of his next film with Trivikram Srinivas, SSMB28. Trivikram and a few of his assistant writers have flown to Europe to discuss the matter, where they will most likely meet Mahesh in Germany to discuss the script. The movie will get on the sets soon.

SSMB28 marks the second time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu.

Commenting on the same, Mahesh Babu exclusively told Pinkvilla, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me.