Mahesh Babu comes out in support of Vijay Deverakonda; Says 'I stand by you brother'

Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media and expressed his anger over the fake news against him. Many celebs like Raashi Khanna, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and others came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media and expressed his anger over the fake reports regarding his COVID-19 donation that is circulating everywhere. The actor also shared a video on YouTube in which he slammed the websites for spreading fake news against him. "This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF. Over and out. #SpreadPositivity #KillFakeNews Love Vijay Deverakonda," he tweeted alongside a video. Many celebs like Raashi Khanna, Rana Daggubati and others came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda.

Amongst them, Mahesh Babu was the first who came out in support of Arjun Reddy star. He wrote, "Mahesh Babu, who wrote a note stating, "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for. And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck. I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal. I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively."

Raashi Khanna called it a brave move and wrote, "With you VD!....@TheDeverakonda...This is so brave!

