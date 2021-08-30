Mahesh Babu comments on wife Namrata Shirodkar's latest photos in his borrowed denim jacket & no makeup look

Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar has shared the latest stunning photos of herself, clicked by Avinash Gowariker. Namrata, while sharing the photos revealed she borrowed Mahesh Babu's denim jacket and impromptu stood in front of the camera. The superstar husband also reshared the photos and commented, 'stunning as ever'

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Avi you're special.. you always were! And for a picture without frills.. With a MB borrowed jacket on set and no make up whatsoever Making me stand in front of your lens when I least expected it and to give me pictures this cool… I’m flattered and happy :) you made my day, my brother."

Namrata Shirodkar always delights her fans by posting photos of Mahesh Babu and their kids- Gautam and Sitara. However, this time she has surprised us by sharing these stunning photos of herself and we cannot get enough of it.

Take a look:

Namrata married Mahesh Babu in 2005. Post their wedding, she quit acting and she never had regrets about it.

In an old interview to DC, Namrata had said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

