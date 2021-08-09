Mahesh Babu: A complete family man and a noncontroversial superstar

He needs no introduction and his name itself stands for stardom in the Telugu film industry. Mahesh Babu has rightly been deemed as a 'Superstar'. One of the most successful actors in the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu has worked in over 40 films in the last two decades.

Mahesh Babu started as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa (1979) at the age of four. Then, the Tollywood superstar made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) and has not looked back ever since. Besides, he is a man who likes to keep everything low key. A perfect family man who has never got into media scrapes or controversies. In this world of haters, venom-spewing trolls on social media, it is difficult to maintain calm but he has always managed to do it gracefully.

Mahesh Babu has defeated all the odds to become what he is today. Undoubtedly, he is a favourite of several generations of women. His charming and inimitable dashing personality can make any one go weak in the knees. Ever since he has embarked on his path to stardom, Mahesh Babu has earned a massive fan following not only in India but also at a global level.

Despite being busy with the shooting, he is one actor who dedicates time to his family as well. He makes sure to take a break after shooting for his films to spend time with his kids Gautam, Sitara and wife Namrata Shirodkar. He has been a doting father and a husband and a complete family man, despite his packed work schedules.

The Pokiri actor celebrates his 46th birthday today, i.e. August 9 and he is clearly ageing backwards. Look at his latest photo and even you won't be able to take your eyes off him.