Mahesh Babu congratulates Delhi Crime team on their terrific win at International Emmy Awards: Truly deserving

Besides Mahesh Babu, many other celebs like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal have sent wishes to the Delhi Crime team for their big win.

Delhi Crime, helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta has won the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020. The show released on Netflix in 2019 and it opened to phenomenal reviews from both the audience and the critics alike. It is an overwhelming moment for the entire team and congratulations are in order from all the quarters. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and congratulated the makers of Delhi Crime team.

He tweeted, "#DelhiCrime is a masterstroke!Congratulations to the entire team on its terrific win at the #Emmys. Truly deserving." Besides Mahesh Babu, many other celebs like , , Vicky Kaushal have sent wishes to the Delhi Crime team for their big win. Actor Shefali Shah played DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who cracked the case of the brutal gangrape within 72 hours. Well, this year the awards were held virtually while keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out Mahesh Babu's tweet below:

#DelhiCrime is a masterstroke!Congratulations to the entire team on its terrific win at the #Emmys. Truly deserving! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 25, 2020

Also Read: When Mahesh Babu took his daughter Sitara for shopping in this throwback PHOTO during their Dubai vacay

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru is now prepping up for his role in the upcoming film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The makers of the film will be kickstarting the first schedule of the film in the USA.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×