Mahesh Babu congratulates new parents Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: 'Daughters are indeed special'
Mahesh Babu has congratulated the new parents Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor on welcoming their first child, a baby girl.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child, a bay girl today. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. Sharing the news, the new mommy took to social media to announce the arrival of her little bundle of joy. She shared a picture of a Lion, a lioness, and their cub, along with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir".
Mahesh Babu congratulates Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Now, congratulating the new parents, superstar Mahesh Babu shared a story on Instagram, "Daughters are indeed special! Congratulations @aliabhatt & Ranbir!" Refreshing your memory, Mahesh Babu himself is a doting father to daughter Sitara, and the two are one of the most adored father-daughter duos in the industry.
Professional commitments
Up next, Mahesh Babu is presently working on director Trivikram Srinivas' next, named SSMB28 for now. Mahesh Babu will be seen in a fresh avatar in the untitled drama, with long hair and a beard. He has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas after a long gap of 12 long after delivering blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja.
Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead in the film. The superstar previously worked together with the Radhe Shyam actress in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.
While renowned music director S Thaman is rendering the score for SSMB28, Navin Nooli is looking after the editing of the film. Produced under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations by S. Radha Krishna, PS Vinod is on board the crew as the cinematographer.
Following SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will be seen leading RRR director SS Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled drama.
