Mahesh Babu congratulates new parents Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: 'Daughters are indeed special'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child, a bay girl today. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. Sharing the news, the new mommy took to social media to announce the arrival of her little bundle of joy. She shared a picture of a Lion, a lioness, and their cub, along with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir".

Mahesh Babu congratulates Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Now, congratulating the new parents, superstar Mahesh Babu shared a story on Instagram, "Daughters are indeed special! Congratulations @aliabhatt & Ranbir!" Refreshing your memory, Mahesh Babu himself is a doting father to daughter Sitara, and the two are one of the most adored father-daughter duos in the industry. Check out the post below: