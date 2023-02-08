Mahesh Babu congratulates newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; Wishes 'lifetime happiness'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially husband and wife. Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in ever since the couple shared the first pics from their wedding. Mahesh Babu, who shared screen space with Kiara Advani twice, has sent best wishes to the wedding. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram story and shared the wedding pics of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as he congratulated them. The actor wrote, Congratulations Kiara & Sid! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness." ( With a smiley emoticon).

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's congratulatory wishes to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Ram Charan and Upasana wish Kiara and Sidharth For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani previously worked together on blockbuster films like 1: Nenokkadine and Bharath Ane Nenu. Their chemistry on the screen was loved by the audience. Kiara is not new to the South, she has also worked with Ram Charan as well. Also, reportedly, as she worked with Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu, both were invited to her wedding with Sidharth in Jaisalmer. However, they couldn't attend. Ram Charan's wife Upasana also sent best wishes to the couple on social media. Upasana also apologized to them for not being able to attend their wedding. The mommy-to-be wrote, "Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. lots of love to both of you." Ram Charan, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in Shankar's directorial RC15, shared her first wedding photos with Sid on his Instagram and called it a 'match made in heaven.' RC15 is one of the most awaited films in the South. The pan-Indian film is bankrolled by Dil Raju in collaboration with Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

