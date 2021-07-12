Mahesh Babu congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning 20th Grand Slam; Calls him 'an indisputable champion'

Mahesh Babu took to social media and congratulated tennis player Novak Djokovic on his big win at 20th Grand Slam.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after beating Italian player Matteo Berrettini. This is his sixth title and also it marks his 20th Grand Slam title. The player is celebrating his big victory and fans around the world are cheering for him. From to Mahesh Babu, many celebs took to social media and congratulated Djokovic for his big win. Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a photo of Novak Djokovic holding the trophy to congratulate him.

The actor wrote, “@DjokerNole on a roll!! Congratulations on winning the 20th grand slam and proving you're an indisputable champion yet again!! Looking forward to many more sweeping wins.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The actor is yet to resume the shoot of the film post the second wave coronavirus lockdown. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrapped up two schedules of shoot so far in Dubai and Hyderabad.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message. National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the film. S Thaman is composing the music. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022. Except for the pre-look and shooting updates, the makers are yet to announce other details very soon but have been postponed due to Coronavirus.

Credits :Mahesh Babu Twitter

