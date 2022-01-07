Mahesh Babu contracts Coronavirus; Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet wish the star a speedy recovery

It was just yesterday when superstar Mahesh Babu informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now several members of the entertainment industry have lend their wishes to the beloved actor. Megastar Chiranjeevi posted to Twitter, “Get well soon @urstrulyMaheshWishing you a very speedy recovery! Can’t wait to see you back in action!” Also Jr NTR penned a note for Mahesh Babu. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers.”

Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actor good health. She said, “Get well soon”. Another actor to wish Mahesh Babu was Sushanth who wrote, “Get well soon sir! We’re sure you’ll be raring to go very soon”. Others to pen wishes for the ailing star were filmmaker Meher Ramesh and actor Ali Raza.

Mahesh Babu returned from Dubai after enjoying an exotic vacation with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. They took the COVID-19 test as part of the norms and Mahesh Babu's reports came positive. In the meantime, records claim that his family's reports are yet to come and might take another 24 hours.