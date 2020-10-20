  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu contributes Rs 1 crore to CM relief fund of Telangana to help families affected by heavy rains

Mahesh Babu also urged everyone to contribute their bit due to the devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 03:03 pm
Mahesh Babu contributes Rs 1 crore to CM relief fund Mahesh Babu contributes Rs 1 crore to CM relief fund of Telangana to help families affected by heavy rains
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar Mahesh Babu has once again come forward to contribute Rs 1 crore CM relief fund of Telangana. Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share about the same. He also urged everyone to contribute their bit for the families affected due to heavy rains. Requesting people to come forward and help need, the Telugu superstar wrote, "Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.Folded hands @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS." 

Earlier due to COVID-19 crisis, Mahesh Babu had donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "I request everyone, who can, to come forward and make a donation towards the cause. Every contribution will make a tremendous difference,” the actor said in a statement as he contributed for the people of the country who have suffered due to Coronavirus. Many other celebs like Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth among many others had contributed to CM relief fund. 

Check out Mahesh Babu's tweet: 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and music director S Thaman after seven years.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Mahesh Babu welcomes her on board as Sarkaru Vaari Paata's female lead 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Mahesh Babu posts throwback pic on producer Anil Sunkara's birthday: He keeps my shoot place fun & comfortable
Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Mahesh Babu welcomes her on board as Sarkaru Vaari Paata's female lead
Mahesh Babu wishes his brother Ramesh with a heartfelt note and shares major THROWBACK photos
International Girl Child Day: Anushka Shetty pens a powerful note; Mahesh Babu is proud of his little Sitara
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Kiccha Sudeep, Chiranjeevi and others send wishes
Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement