Mahesh Babu contributes Rs 1 crore to CM relief fund of Telangana to help families affected by heavy rains

Mahesh Babu also urged everyone to contribute their bit due to the devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has once again come forward to contribute Rs 1 crore CM relief fund of Telangana. Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share about the same. He also urged everyone to contribute their bit for the families affected due to heavy rains. Requesting people to come forward and help need, the Telugu superstar wrote, "Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.Folded hands @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS."

Earlier due to COVID-19 crisis, Mahesh Babu had donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "I request everyone, who can, to come forward and make a donation towards the cause. Every contribution will make a tremendous difference,” the actor said in a statement as he contributed for the people of the country who have suffered due to Coronavirus. Many other celebs like Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth among many others had contributed to CM relief fund.

Check out Mahesh Babu's tweet:

Contributing 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times. @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and music director S Thaman after seven years.

Credits :Twitter

