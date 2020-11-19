Mahesh Babu is a cool dad to his kids and this new PHOTO with son Gautam proves it

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with his son Gautam, and it is all about being safe during pandemic.

By now, we all know that Mahesh Babu was on a vacation with his family. Photos of the actor with his family in the airport made the rounds on social media. A couple of days back, Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of Mahesh Babu from the airport and it went viral. Now, Mahesh Babu has shared a photo with his son Gautam in which they both were seen in facemask. Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote how it’s only cool when one is safe.

He wrote, “Mask’erading with my boy! #SafeIsTheNewCool @gautamghattamaneni”. As soon as this photo came up online, fans started commenting on how cool of a father he is, as he is not only preaching safely but also practicing it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

See his post here:

He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. On the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers announced that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast members. It was also revealed recently that Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

