Mahesh Babu cuddles daughter Sitara before she heads to school; A glimpse into their cosy abode

Mahesh Babu is an out-and-out family man. He is a doting husband to wife Namrata Shirodkar and a loving father to kids- Gautam and Sitara. Time and again, the family of four has set some major family goals. Today, we got yet another sneak peek into Mahesh Babu's mornings at his home and we're delighted to share that it's all about cuddles and love.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a photo of Mahesh Babu and their love daughter Sitara. In the pic, they can be seen hugging each other and enjoying the cozy rainy weather. The former actress captured the sweet moment and we must say that we cannot stop crushing over this father-and-daughter duo.

Namrata captioned the picture as, "Early mornings cuddles and off to school. It's all about love." While Mahesh Babu may be a reigning superstar, the actor is always seen spending quality with his children. His social media posts are a worthy testimony to this fact.

Sitara makes her dad Mahesh Babu super proud

Sitara, who is 11 years old, made her father proud recently as she got featured on Times Square in New York. She became the first star kid to feature on New York's Times Square with a luxurious Jewellery brand advertisement. The superstar took to Instagram, shared a glimpse of his daughter's advertisement, and penned a note. The actor wrote, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!"

Upcoming films

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas. The shooting for this film has resumed after a long while amid a few hurdles. While Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Pooja Hegde is out of the project, it was reported that S Thaman opted out. But the music director recently addressed the rumors and cleared the air that he is very much part of the film. He added the music is underway.

Sreeleela is reportedly the female lead and Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in for the second female lead. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The film is set for theatrical release for Sankranthi, on January 12 in 2024.

