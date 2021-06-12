Mahesh Babu cuddles with his daughter Sitara in this adorable PHOTO shared by Namrata Shirodkar

The photo shared by Mahesh Babu is yet another addition to the list of photos that prove the close bond that the family shares with each other.

From time to time, Namrata Shirodkar shares photos of her family and gives us a glimpse of their days at home. Last night, she shared a photo of Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara as they both were seen cuddling and having an amazing father-daughter time. In the photo, they both were seen snuggling and having a candid moment. Well, it goes without saying that it is one of the most adorable father and daughter moments one could see.

Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, “Cuddles come unwarranted! Anytime!! anyplace!! With schools about to start these are all we r gonna get anytime soon!! And MB is just about realising it #kids #love#family”. She has shared several photos of the father-daughter duo and they have always given us relationship goals. The latest one is yet another addition to the list of photos that prove the close bond that the family shares with each other.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The makers have already wrapped up two schedules of the film.

