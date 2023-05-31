Mahesh Babu dedicates SSMB28 poster to dad Krishna; Pens heartfelt note as Mosagallaku Mosagadu re-releases

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a poster from his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28. On the occasion of his late father Krishna's birthday, he shared the poster and dedicated it to him. The actor opted for a mass avatar and looks handsome in SSMB28.

Sharing the first poster on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna (sic)." The poster features Mahesh Babu in an intense look getting ready for a fight. The title and first look teaser will also be released on this special day. May 31 marks the first birth anniversary of Superstar Krishna.

Mahesh Babu teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years for an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSM28 and the anticipation has been sky-high. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and S Thaman as the music composer. The film is scheduled to release on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Check out Mahesha Babu's SSMB28 new poster here:

Mahesh Babu's note as Krishna's Mosagallaku Mosagadu re-releases

On the special occasion of Krishna's birthday, the superstar's blockbuster film Mosagallaku Mosagadu re-releases in theatres today. The actor penned a heartfelt to fans about his dad Krishna and Mosagallaku Mosagadu 4K re-release.

His note reads in Telugu, which is loosely translated into English as, "In those days, the father of the adventurer who made a Telugu movie to the level of the head of Hollywood films was fifty. Just two years ago, Cowboy Geta was a big cast of horses, gun fights, and guns. Not only for Telugu audience English, Hindi Nanna Gari this year on May 31st (today we are introducing every new technology first movie scope for Telugu cinema first Sivesly MM. First James Bond first Vagunni to Telugu movies and bring the level of Telugu cinema with new technical values in Prapanga ve Digital."

Mosagallaku Mosagadu was released on 27 August 1971 and became one of the biggest hits of Telugu. The film ran for 100 days in the theatres. It is a Western action film and also the first ever cowboy film in India. Krishna also began the trend of pan India and the world with this film as well.

