Mahesh Babu defines airport fashion in a comfy look as he heads to Switerzland with wife Namrata; PICS

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar got clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The couple looked perfect as they opted for comfy attires and complemented each other well. The superstar wore beige pants paired up with a blue sweatshirt and topped up with a matching jacket. He added accessories like a cap on his head and black sunnies to the airport look. Namrata also opted for a comfy attire in blue jeans paired up with a white shirt and orange sweater. She also carried a high-end watch on her wrist and sunglasses. The couple are heading for a vacation in Switzerland.

Take a look at airport pics of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar here

Recently, the lovely duo arranged a dinner for their friends by the poolside. Sharing a few glimpses of the get-together, the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, "Impromptu dinners!! Always the best." In one of the pics, we see a selfie of the buddies, while in the other, they can be seen enjoying a hearty meal.

