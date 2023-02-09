Mahesh Babu defines airport fashion in a comfy look as he heads to Switerzland with wife Namrata; PICS
Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar got clicked at the Hyderabad airport and looked perfect as they complemented each other well.
Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar got clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The couple looked perfect as they opted for comfy attires and complemented each other well. The superstar wore beige pants paired up with a blue sweatshirt and topped up with a matching jacket. He added accessories like a cap on his head and black sunnies to the airport look.
Namrata also opted for a comfy attire in blue jeans paired up with a white shirt and orange sweater. She also carried a high-end watch on her wrist and sunglasses. The couple are heading for a vacation in Switzerland.
Take a look at airport pics of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar here
Recently, the lovely duo arranged a dinner for their friends by the poolside. Sharing a few glimpses of the get-together, the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, "Impromptu dinners!! Always the best." In one of the pics, we see a selfie of the buddies, while in the other, they can be seen enjoying a hearty meal.
Professional front
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is the female lead opposite the superstar in the movie. The Spyder actor is expected to continue shooting for the yet-to-be-titled drama till the February end. The film is planned to release in August 2023.
Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. Billed to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film's technical crew has Anbu-Arivu on board as the action choreographer. Music is composed by S Thaman. The OTT rights for SSMB28 have been bagged by streaming giant Netflix.
After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli for his next, titled SSMB29 for now. The script of the untitled pan-India drama has been penned by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.
