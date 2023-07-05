Mahesh Babu defines hotness with soft curls hairstyle in close up photo; Wife Namrata awestruck

Mahesh Babu doesn't need any movies or big updates to break the internet. His one photo is enough. Yes, he is back again with a new photo, flaunting his handsome looks and making us just fall in love with him all over again. The actor looks too hot for words in the latest photo and his caption has got us excited too.

The Okkadu actor took to social media and shared a new photo, flaunting his latest hot look. He captioned it, 'Coming soon", leaving fans super thrilled about what's in the store. While he has not mentioned anything in particular, several netizens expressed their excitement for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu, who is 47 years old, proved he can give a run for money to any actor with his super fine looks. In the latest close up photo, he is seen flaunting his handsome features, unruly hair, and subtle beard. The actor opted for a new hairstyle in slight curls and a neck-length hairstyle. He looks like a muse and we just can't stop looking at him.

The superstar's wife Namarata Shirodkar who always makes it a point to flaunt love on his every photo, posted a mushy comment. The former actress is awestruck by his latest look as she wrote, 'Ufff'.

According to reports, this latest look is for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. A few days ago, he also shared a few BTS pics from a photoshoot in a similar look and they went viral on social media.

Upcoming films

Mahesh Babu has finally resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas. The shoot resumed after a long while after a lot of hurdles. According to reports, Pooja Hegde and S Thaman are out of the film. It is further reported that Meenakshi Chaudhary has replaced Pooja Hegde in the film.

The film will be released in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

