Mahesh Babu to donate Rs 25 lakh to TFI workers to combat Coronavirus crisis

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and announced that he has donated Rs 25 lakh to TFI to help them contain COVID 19.

Earlier, he donated Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for the current COVID-19 situation, following which several actors including Allu Arjun and Prabhas donated for the same. On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in mega hit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Speculations and reports about his next movies are coming up almost every day, though the actor has not made any official information yet.

While some reports suggest that he is looking forward to collaborating with debutant directors, others state that the actor is all set to join hands with Vamshi Paidipally. Amid all these, a new report came up recently stating that he will be collaborating with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Until the makers reveal officially about his next film, we will not know for sure who will direct his next film.

