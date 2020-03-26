Mahesh Babu donates Rs 1 crore to AP and Telangana CM relief fund for COVID 19

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and announced that he has donated Rs 1 crore to Andra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers' fund for COVID 19.

Taking to Twitter, Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu announced that he has donated Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister Relief fund to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for the current COVID-19 situation. He also urged people to contribute whatever they can. He wrote on Twitter, “Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in mega hit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Speculations and reports about his next movies are coming up almost every day, though the actor has not made any official information yet. While some reports suggest that he is looking forward to collaborating with debutant directors, others state that the actor is all set to join hands with Vamshi Paidipally. Amid all these, a new report came up recently stating that he will be collaborating with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

Media reports also suggest that the actor has recommended Keerthy Suresh as the female lead for his film with Parasuram. Grapevine has that Shruti Haasan will be romancing the star on screen in the film with Vamshi Paidipally. Until the makers reveal officially about his next film, we will not know for sure who will direct his next film.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More