Mahesh Babu drops a handsome PIC of himself 'resting and recharging'; Wife Namrata REACTS
This latest look of Mahesh Babu has become the talk of town and it's for his upcoming film SSMB28, which is expected to bring the classic superstar on screen.
Mahesh Babu is fondly known as the Greek God of Tollywood for his good looks and irresistible charm. The actor, who makes women go gaga over his young and dashing looks even at the age of 47, left us awestruck with his latest selfie. The actor shared a selfie, flaunting his handsome looks in his latest avatar- long hair and beard, which has set the internet on fire. And it is not just us who floored up his good looks but even his wife Namrata as her reaction is unmissable.
Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie, where he is seen clad in a blue shirt with messy hair and a subtle beard. He captioned the pic, "Rest and recharge!#ChillNoons #iPhone14ProMax." His wife Namrata reacted to the pic as she commented "Simply love."
This latest look of Mahesh Babu has become the talk of the town and it's for his upcoming film SSMB28, which is expected to bring the classic superstar on screen after Athadu and Khaleja, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas joined hands after 12 long years. This yet-to-be-titled film will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023.
The first schedule of SSMB28 commenced a week ago and a major set erected has been erected in Ramoji Film City for the shoot. The makers shared a BTS video from the sets as they commenced the shoot and it looked spectacular. The expectations are sky high and fans can't wait to see what's in store.
Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. S. Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Navin Nooli is looking after the editing department for Mahesh Babu's next. S Thaman is the music composer for SSMB28.