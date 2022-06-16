Mahesh Babu drops goofy family pics with his tribe Namrata, Sitara & Gautam from Italy; Says 'making memories'

Mahesh Babu is currently on a long holiday with his family. From Switzerland to Italy, the family is exploring the European region and having the best time ever. They have also been sharing adorable pics from their vacation, thereby setting major family goals. Today, the superstar shared a few happy and goofy family selfies from Italy and they are unmissable.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of family pics with his wife Namrata, kids Sitara and Gautam. While Namrata and Gautam can be seen smiling for the pic, Mahesh and Sitara are seen goofing with funny faces. The actor called them 'my tribe' as he shared the pics.

Sharing the family pics, Mahesh Babu wrote, "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time!. #MyTribe."

Check out pics here:

Yesterday, the family shared a video of Mahesh Babu and Sitara taking a walk on the nature-filled European streets, talking and looking perfect in their comfy yet stylish outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film marks the second time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. While it is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure, however, the project is still under discussion.