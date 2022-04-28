Mahesh Babu enjoys a family time in Paris; Namrata Shirodkar shares a photo of their lavish holiday

Mahesh Babu recently left with his family for a vacation to Paris. On his latest trip, the superstar is accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. He left for a quick holiday after wrapping up the shoot for his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The former beauty queen posted a picture of Mahesh Babu wandering the streets of Paris with Sitara and Gautam. She captioned the still, "C'est La Vie!! Another beautiful day in Paris".

After Mahesh Babu is back in Hyderabad, he will begin the promotions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. This Parasuram's directorial is likely to hit the theaters on 12 May. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood at the moment and after filming for months, the team has finally wrapped up its shoot for this action drama.

S Thaman has provided the soundtracks and background score for the movie. Till now, the makers have dropped two songs Kalaavathi and Penny from the flick and both the numbers have received an overwhelming response from the fans. Penny also has the graceful moves of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. They have further unveiled the titled song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Jointly financed by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, the project has cinematography by R. Madhi. Marthand K. Venkatesh has looked after the editing for the venture.

