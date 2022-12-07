Mahesh Babu enjoys home-cooked food in Mumbai with Trivikram, S Thaman; Wife Namrata shares 'little moments'

As you might already know Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy working on director Trivikram for his next tentatively titled SSMB28. The star and his better half Namrata recently got together with the filmmaker, and music composer S Thaman as the group of friends enjoyed some delicious home-cooked food. Sharing a few photos from the memorable get-together on her Instagram handle, Namrata wrote, "Little moments in my big city of dreams...Thanks my Shazia for the best homemade meal!! #Mumbai #Friends #HomeFood." About SSMB28

For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu will be sharing the scene with Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in SSMB28. These two have earlier worked together in the 2019 action drama, Maharshi. The Beast actress will be directed by Trivikram for the third time after their 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. On the other hand, the filmmaker is collaborating with Mahesh Babu after 12 long years. The actor and director duo is credited with blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Financed by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, ace musician S Thaman has provided the music for SSMB28, and PS Vinod is cranking the camera for the untitled drama.