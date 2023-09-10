Mahesh Babu enjoys Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty with family; Ravi Teja says Anushka Shetty never disappoints

Anushka Shetty has made a roaring comeback as her latest film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, has been well-received by the general audience. One of the major reasons why the film was looked forward to was the presence of Anushka in it. The actress' last big screen appearance before Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was in the 2020 Telugu-Tamil bilingual Nishabdham, co-starring Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali.

As Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has emerged as a grand success, many of Anushka's colleagues and co-workers have congratulated her and the film's team, including S S Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi. Two of her former co-stars, Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja, have now taken to their social media handles to praise Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja congratulate the team of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on the film’s success

Mahesh Babu took to X, formerly Twitter, and referred to Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty as a complete laugh riot. He also praised Naveen Polishetty’s comic timing and Anushka Shetty’s brilliance. The Dookudu actor wrote, "#MissShettyMrPolishetty... A complete laugh riot… Thoroughly enjoyed it with the family… @NaveenPolishety is spot-on with his comic timing, and @MsAnushkaShetty was brilliant as always. Congratulations to @filmymahesh, @UV_Creations and the entire team on its success!!"

Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty had previously acted together in the 2010 Trivikram Srinivas-directed action-comedy film Khaleja. Mahesh was not the only former co-star of Anushka who lauded the team of her film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, for its successful theatrical run. Ravi Teja, with whom Anushka has acted in films like Vikramarkudu and Baladoor, also wished the team of the Mahesh Babu P directorial.

"Had a great time watching #MissShettyMrPolishetty, @NaveenPolishety delivers yet another phenomenal performance with his great humour timing and @MsAnushkaShetty never disappoints. Big congratulations to @filmymahesh, @UV_Creations, and the entire team for the huge success," wrote Ravi Teja.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Even though Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty clashed with the much-hyped Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the Anushka Shetty starrer has held its own at the box office. The film is basically a romantic comedy that explores the relationship between the characters Anvitha Shetty and Sidhu Polishetty, played by Anushka and Naveen.

