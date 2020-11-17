Mahesh Babu is every girl’s crush and this new PHOTO shared by his wife Namrata Shirodkar is a proof

Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of her husband and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu as they are all set to board a flight.

By now, we all know that Mahesh Babu has been spending his time with family in s vacation. His photos along with his family from the airport surfaced online and they took over the internet. Now, Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of Mahesh Babu from their vacation and it has become the talk of the town. Hours after the photo came up, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms. Well, we have to agree this photo is yet another proof that Mahesh Babu will be every girl’s crush forever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijaya Shanthi was seen in a key role. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

On the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers announced that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. During one of his interviews, popular director SS Rajamouli stated that his next film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While he is busy with the shooting of his next film RRR, it is expected that more details about his film with Mahesh Babu will be announced soon.

