Mahesh Babu exudes swag in ponytail look as he jets off from Jaipur post birthday celebrations with wife Namrata, kids Sitara and Gautam

Mahesh Babu was recently spotted at the Jaipur airport with his family after his 49th birthday celebrations. Read on to know more.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Aug 11, 2024  |  01:48 PM IST |  410
Mahesh Babu Instagram, Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu exudes swag as he jets off from Jaipur post birthday celebrations with family (PC: Mahesh Babu Instagram, Kamlesh Nand)

Mahesh Babu recently celebrated his 49th birthday with his loved ones in Rajasthan. Following the celebrations, the actor was spotted at Jaipur airport with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. At the airport, the actor sported a new ponytail look, and a video of the same is going viral on social media.

Check out the video below:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anjali Choudhury

With a keen eye for trends and a love for storytelling, Anjali Choudhury aims to bring all the latest

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles