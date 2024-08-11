Mahesh Babu exudes swag in ponytail look as he jets off from Jaipur post birthday celebrations with wife Namrata, kids Sitara and Gautam
Mahesh Babu was recently spotted at the Jaipur airport with his family after his 49th birthday celebrations. Read on to know more.
Mahesh Babu recently celebrated his 49th birthday with his loved ones in Rajasthan. Following the celebrations, the actor was spotted at Jaipur airport with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. At the airport, the actor sported a new ponytail look, and a video of the same is going viral on social media.
Check out the video below: