Mahesh Babu flashing his smile as he spends time with his grandmother in this throwback PHOTO is priceless

While scrolling through feeds, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Mahesh Babu with his grandmother that is simply priceless. Check out the picture.

South superstar Mahesh Babu has a loyal fan base all over India and the reasons are quite obvious. He has been ruling the hearts of the audience with his memorable performances in movies for the longest possible time. The actor is not only known for his acting skills and good looks but also his simplicity and genuine nature. He is someone who knows how to manage his personal and professional life well and there is no doubt about it.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor which is simply priceless. Mahesh Babu is seen flashing his widest smile as he spends quality time with his grandmother in this picture which is all things adorable. The actor is seen lovingly smiling towards her as she sits beside him. The handsome hunk is seen wearing a simple blue striped shirt in the picture but there is no denial that he still manages to look dapper!

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu’s latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru has received a positive response from the audience and film critics alike. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. The superstar will be collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally in an upcoming movie that has been tentatively titled SSMB 27. If reports are to be believed, he will be portraying dual roles in this much-anticipated movie.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru pulls off yet another record; Find Out)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More