Mahesh Babu flaunting his dazzling smile at Gunashekar’s daughter's reception will brighten your day; WATCH

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also marked his attendance at the reception with his little one, Arha. He was seen carrying his little munchkin as the adorable father and daughter duo arrived at the bash. The Stylish Star opted for an all-black formal look for his latest appearance.

Mahesh Babu was clicked by the paparazzi as he attended the wedding reception of director Gunashekar’s daughter in Hyderabad last night. Donning a classic look in a simple white shirt, paired with blue denim, the Spyder star was also seen brightening our screens by flaunting his dazzling smile. RRR director SS Rajamouli was also present at the reception with his better half. For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu will soon be working with the Baahubali maker on the project, named SSMB29 for now.

Team SSMB29 in talks with Disney

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the actor and director duo will be working on an African Jungle Adventure. Additionally, the makers are also in talks with the global giant, Disney to come on board as the Studio Partner. A source close to the development revealed, “After RRR getting appreciated across the globe, especially in the USA, SS Rajamouli has found a spot on the global map. He has been getting offers from the West to helm international films, he is however sticking to the roots of making Indian films. The latest is that he is in talks with the global studio, Disney, who have shown interest to partner on SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu."

Over and above this, Mahesh Babu is currently working with director Trivikram for the venture, temporarily titled SSMB28. He will be seen romancing Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the untitled drama, which also stars Samyuktha Menon in an important role, along with others. Refreshing your memory, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are credited with box office tsunamis like Athadu and Khaleja.

The Sarkari Vaari Paata star will be seen in a new avatar in the yet-to-be-titled drama. The actor has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately to tone that lean physique.

