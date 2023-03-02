Mahesh Babu flaunts ribbed biceps as he shares PIC of his intense arm workout in the gym

Mahesh Babu is one of the most handsome and fittest actors in Tollywood. Despite being 48 years old, he looks as young as 18 and can give a run for money to many young heroes with his handsome looks and physique. The actor maintains a fitness routine and never missed to sweat it out in the gym. Today, the superstar gave a glimpse of his arms day at the gym.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a pic of his intense arms workout day from the gym. The actor is seen pumping his hands hard and flaunting his ripped biceps in the workout pic. As usual, with no effort at all, the superstar managed to look the best in his basic workout attire in grey shorts and a t-shirt.

Sharing a glimpse of the gym, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Arm day !!" For the unversed, Mahesh Babu workouts at his lavish house in Hyderabad. The actor owns a personalised gym, which his wife Namrata calls 'his den'.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's pic from the gym here:

Professional front

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor and director duo previously worked on blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde is the female lead of the film and actress Sreeleela is playing a key role.

Slated to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film's technical crew has Anbu-Arivu on board as the action choreographer. Music is composed by S Thaman. SSMB28 is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

After this, Mahesh Babu announced his next with RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film is tentatively titled SSMB29 and is said to be a globe-trotting adventure. The highly anticipated film will be based on the action-adventure Indiana Jones, as the director mentioned.

