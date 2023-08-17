Mahesh Babu flaunts ripped arms in new gym PIC; Fans compare him to John Wick

Mahesh Babu is one of the most handsome and fittest actors in Tollywood. The actor, who is 48 years old, is the ultimate proof of ageing like fine wine. He has dropped a photo from the gym and it's going viral. It looks like he's gaining some muscles for his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram and fans can't wait to watch him.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a photo of his intense workout in the gym after a vacation. In the viral pic, the superstar is seen flaunting his ripped biceps while doing his arms days. He wrote, "Embracing the burn, feeling the gains ! #ArmDay #movementismedicine @matthewsheath @hm_heathmatthewsphysio @minash.gabriel."

On August 11, Mahesh Babu returned to India after a long vacation with family for his birthday. The actor celebrated his special day with family in Europe and shared several photos that went viral on social media.

About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas. The shoot has been progressing at a brisk pace after a lot of hurdles. The film has been in the headlines for the last few days due to numerous reasons about the cast, crew, creative differences, and more.

The film reportedly stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as female leads after Pooja Hegde walked out. However, an official announcement is awaited. Manoj Paramahamsa has reportedly replaced P S Vinod as the cinematographer of Guntur Kaaram. Vinod reportedly ended his 5-year relationship with the director and opted out of the film.

The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Music is composed by S Thaman. The film is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi next year.

