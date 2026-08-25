‘Mahesh Babu garu has always been a dear person’: Director Anil Ravipudi denies collab with the actor after Varanasi

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to star in a lead role in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Earlier, it was reported that the actor might join hands with director Anil Ravipudi for a new project. However, it seems the filmmaker has now denied the report.

Anil Ravipudi denies 2nd collaboration with Mahesh Babu

Taking to social media, Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has always been a dear person to me. I have immense love and respect for him, always. Whatever news is currently circulating is completely false and untrue. Please don’t believe or spread such rumours.”

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, it was earlier reported that Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi might join hands for the second time after Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, the director himself has cleared the air surrounding the speculation, putting an end to the reports.

Their first collaboration followed the story of Ajay Krishna, an officer who travels to Kurnool to deliver the news of a soldier’s death to his family, only to find them being threatened.

Ajay takes on the antagonist, uncovers his network, and helps the family overcome their troubles while ensuring that the soldier’s demise remains a secret until his sister’s wedding. After completing his mission, Ajay returns to Kashmir while ultimately reforming Nagendra through discipline.

With Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead, the movie also featured Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, and others in key roles.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi heads towards the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artifact.

The story takes him across the world as he is pursued by the ferocious villain Kumbha. The key to preventing a future catastrophe is reportedly hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Ahead of its release, the movie is expected to be wrapped up by October 2026.

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