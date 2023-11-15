Mahesh Babu gets emotional at father Krishna's first death anniversary prayer meet in Hyderabad

Today marks the first death anniversary of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, who was fondly known as Superstar by his fans. Krishna passed away at the age of 79 on November 15, 2022, following a cardiac arrest.

On the occasion of Krishna's death anniversary, a prayer meeting was held in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the beloved actor. Mahesh Babu, Krishna's son, was present at the prayer meeting along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Check out photos of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, and Gautam Ghattamaneni at the prayer meeting below

Mahesh Babu was seen getting emotional as he paid tribute to his father. He shared a black-and-white throwback picture of Krishna on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Superstar, always and forever.”

Check out the Tweet of Mahesh Babu about his father Krishna below

More about Super Star Krishna

Gudachari 116 actor was known for his charismatic personality, energetic dance moves, and powerful performances. He acted in over 350 films, including some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema.

Krishna was married to Indira Devi and Vijaya Nirmala. He is survived by his children Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi Ghattamaneni, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, and Manjula Ghattamaneni. Unfortunately, Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi, and his brother Ramesh Babu also passed away in the past years.

Pandanti Kapuram star's death was a great loss to the Telugu film industry and his fans all over the world. He will be remembered as a true icon of Telugu cinema.

Check out the Mahesh Babu video attending the praying meeting below

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has Guntur Kaaram coming up next. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film is expected to be a game-changer. The film boasts an ensemble cast including the likes of Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

It is evident from the cast list that Guntur Kaaram will possess a mix of rising stars and proven veterans. The casting for the film has had its share of ups and downs, and hopefully, all the changes made in the casting will prove to be in favor of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is reportedly set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the very first time. Even though both of them rank among the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, it is hard to believe that they haven’t collaborated as of yet. Therefore, the speculation surrounding SSMB29 is particularly high as of now. We will have to wait for some official confirmation to confirm further details on this collaboration.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's THIS gentlemanly gesture for wife Sneha Reddy in Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding pic is love