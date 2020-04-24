Mahesh Babu gets head massage from daughter Sitara while he enjoys watching his son Gautam play games; SEE PIC

Mahesh Babu and Sitara's latest father-daughter moment is setting major family goals. Namrata is daily giving a glimpse of their quarantine diaries.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has filled our social media feed with love once again. The proud mommy has shared another cute father-daughter moment on her Instagram account and we just can't get enough. Namrata shared a few pictures of their daughter Sitara giving a head massage to Mahesh Babu and its a rare sight ever. Mahesh Babu and Sitara's this father-daughter moment is setting major family goals. Namrata is daily giving a glimpse of their quarantine diaries and is only leaving a smile on our face while having a dull day.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "Watching GG play his game ! MB had a head massage volunteer only to finish in 2 mins...feedback says it was great while it lasted." One can see in the pictures, Sitara giving a head massage to her father while the superstar dad enjoys watching his son Gautam playing his game. A couple of days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a video of him with his son Gautham playing a virtual tennis game at home and its a super adorable moment.

Well, besides being an amazing actor, Mahesh Babu has always proved to be the perfect husband and doting father. What do you think?

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram posts here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in 2005 and are proud parents to two kids- Sitara and Gautam.

On the work front, after Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu is yet to make an official announcement about his next film. Reportedly, he has a Parasuram directed film in the pipeline but nothing is confirmed yet.

