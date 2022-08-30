Mahesh Babu gets spotted on sets of Dance India Dance Telugu with wife Namrata and daughter Sitara; PICS

Mahesh Babu is one of the most admired actors in the Indian Film Industry. He works in the Tollywood Industry and is one of the top grossing stars in the films made in Telugu language. Apart from being such a huge superstar, he is also a family man who puts family before anything. The actor was spotted on the sets of Dance India Dance Telugu with wife Namrita Shirodkar and daughter Sitara.

Mahesh Babu was spotted in the film city with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu looked ever-so-charming in his full sleeves t-shirt and black trousers. The light beard looked very good on him. Sitara looked very beautiful in her glittering full-sleeved one piece. The father-daughter walked to the sets, hand-in-hand. Wife Namrata looked radiant in the gorgeous printed dress that she wore. She also wore really swanky sunglasses as she headed to the sets of Dance India Dance Telugu. The paparazzi managed to click a few photos. There was a huge fan frenzy, which is always the case when a star like Mahesh Babu is spotted in a public place.

Have a look at Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara getting spotted in Hyderabad:

On the personal front, Mahesh Babu lives happily with his wife, daughter and son. On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivakram, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is expected to be a trademark commercial entertainer, which Trivakram is known for. It will release in April 2023. He will then be seen in SSMB29, which will be directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and will be a pan-India release. Post the release of tentatively titled SSMB29, he will be working primarily in pan-India films. In the past, Telugu superstars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have broken out as pan-India stars.

