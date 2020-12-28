Mahesh Babu gets spotted in a suave and new look with wife Namrata Shirodkar at a wedding

One can see in the photos, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posed with the newly married couple on the stage.

South superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at a wedding recently with his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The actor was seen sporting suave look and what grabbed our attention was his new hairstyle. The Maharshi actor is growing hair for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. Namrata, on the other hand, looked pretty in bandhani print dress paired with embellished golden dupatta. One can see in the photos, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar also posed with the newly married couple on the stage. The photos of the power couple are all over on social media.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are one of the most adorable pairs in the Tollywood industry. The couple has been setting major goals with their cute chemistry. Namrata, who is super active on social media, keeps treating us with stunning photos of them. Be it spending time at home with kids or taking them on a holiday, the superstar has proved to be a perfect family man beside a phenomenal actor. Meanwhile, check out their photos below.

Recently, they celebrate Christmas together along with their kids, Sitara, Gautam and other family members. The former actress shared a beautiful picture from the Christmas party on Instagram.

Meanwhile, talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. "I’m happy about teaming up with Mahesh Babu sir for the first time. I’ll join the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January," Keerthy Suresh tweeted.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×