Mahesh Babu gets support from Dalip Tahil on his controversial Bollywood comment; Says more strength to you...

Mahesh Babu's recent comment 'Bollywood can't afford me' raised a huge controversy with many celebs sharing their views on it. The latest is Bollywood actor Dilip Tahil, who supported the superstar and mentioned that the South industry is far more organised than its Hindi counterpart. The Bollywood actor also tweeted his opinion on Mahesh Babu's comment, which read, "In my humble opinion, when @urstrulyMahesh (south megastar) says Hindi movies cannot afford him, he is most likely referring to the work ethic, where I completely agree with him.. more strength to Mahesh Babu."

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Dalip elaborated on the work ethics that he mentioned in his tweet and said, "What I meant by work ethics, I still stand by it. When Mahesh Babu said 'Hindi films can't afford me', maybe partly he meant the remuneration, but it had a lot to do with (something else as well)... You must understand, Mahesh Babu is a huge star across the country, not just the Telugu film industry. He is a pan-India, megastar. You must understand when he comes to a place where he is not absolutely in control, and in complete understanding of the functioning of the project, it is going to be very difficult for him."

The actor also added, "From my experience of working in south Indian films, it is a far better-oiled machinery," remarking that it will be difficult for Mahesh Babu to come and work here.

For unversed, when Mahesh Babu was asked about his Bollywood debut, he said, “I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry."

