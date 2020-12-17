Mahesh Babu getting kiss from Namrata to precious moments with son Gautam; Watch the priceless THROWBACK video

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a super cute video of her with Mahesh Babu and their son Gautam and we can’t stop watching it on a repeat mode.

Mahesh Babu is the superstar of Telugu film industry but off-screen, he is a perfect family man. The actor makes sure to remove some time out from his busy schedules and be with his kids and wife at home. Even during the lockdown, Mahesh Babu left no stone unturned to make the most of self-quarantine at home with his kids Gautam and Sitara. From playing indoor games to watching movies together, he has proved to be a doting father. Today, former actress and superstar’s wife Namrata has shared a priceless throwback video on their son Gautam’s 14th birthday.

Reminiscing her throwback family moments with Mahesh Babu and son Gautam, Namrata Shirodkar shared a super cute video and we just can’t stop watching it on a repeat mode. Captioning the 14-year old throwback moments, Namrata wrote, “14years ago...This little pumpkin GG was born.. A rollercoaster of emotions...when two became three!!” The Pokiri actor’s hairstyle to his charming smile, everything about the video is cute. If you don’t believe, check out the video yourself and it is sure to leave a smile on your face, literally!

We all know the fact that Mahesh Babu is among a very few actors who handles stardom like no other. He is the most grounded actor in the industry having no airs about it. The celebrity couple makes sure to keep their kids as grounded as them.

During a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu revealed his wife Namrata Shirodkar has set rules in place for their kids, Gautham and Sitara. When asked about how do the kids react to his stardom, Mahesh Babu said, "They don’t really react they r aware but are extremely grounded and r being brought up like regular families with kids !! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

