Mahesh Babu to give his nod on the teaser launch of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on father Krishna’s birthday: Report

Superstar Mahesh Babu is yet to give his nod to the makers so they can launch a small glimpse from the shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his father Krishna’s birthday.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been riding high on the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released alongside Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Mahesh had completed a schedule of his upcoming Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai and could not go for the second schedule since the second wave of COVID 19 halted all business in the country. According to a report in an entertainment portal, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata were keen to release a teaser of the film to mark the occasion of superstar Krishna’s birthday on 31 May. Since the shooting got halted, perhaps there isn’t enough material to compile an exciting teaser.

The makers then decided to share a few neatly edited glimpses from the behind-the-scenes of the film on Krishna’s birthday and Mahesh Babu is yet to give a nod regarding the same. As per the report, Mahesh Babu will approve the teaser himself if the material is impressive enough. If at all, the makers don’t chance upon releasing the teaser, a new poster of the film might get released to treat the fans with an exciting update on the film. Mahesh is riding a streak of blockbusters including Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharishi (2019), and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) all releasing consecutively.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram, whose last film Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakondaa and Rashmika Mandanna was a blockbuster. The film also co-stars Keerthy Suresh, Subbaraju, and Vennela Kishore in leading parts. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in January 2022 owing to the festival of Sankranthi.

