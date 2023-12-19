Mahesh Babu gives early morning 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' to daughter Sitara; fans call him 'Santoor nanna'

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is well-known for his endearing demeanor and devoted family life, has won over hearts on Instagram with a charming picture of his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

The picture captures a heartwarming moment with Mahesh Babu affectionately hugging Sitara, a radiant smile beaming on his face. Sitara, equally delighted, returns the embrace with a cheerful grin. Mahesh aptly captioned the photo "Jadoo Ki Jhappi," along with blue heart emojis, referencing the iconic hug from Sanjay Dutt's film, Munna Bhai MBBS.

Check out the adorable photo of Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni below

In anticipation of his new film Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh is seen in the picture wearing a beard and a slightly longer hairstyle. Sitara looks cute in a green, blue, and black checkered top with a fun ponytail.

Fans were moved by the apparent love and affection that the picture immediately attracted, and Mahesh's gesture and heartfelt message struck a chord with a lot of people, reminding us of the small pleasures that come with spending time with our loved ones. Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's wife, added her touch by leaving a string of heart emojis under the post. Mahesh Babu's fans flooded his Instagram with comments and reactions to the heartwarming photo.

Check out the comments of fans for this adorable photo below

Advertisement

Sitara Ghattamaneni Shines on Times Square and Makes Mahesh Babu Proud

Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, soared to new heights recently when her first commercial advertisement debuted in the iconic Times Square in New York City. This milestone made her the first star kid to achieve such a feat, solidifying her as a brand ambassador for a renowned jewelry brand.

In an interview, Sitara revealed her father's overwhelming pride and emotional response to seeing her ad displayed on the colossal screens of Times Square. She shared how Mahesh watched the video repeatedly, visibly moved by his daughter's accomplishment.

Upcoming Projects of Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni

Beyond this monumental debut, Sitara has carved her path in the industry. In 2019, she lent her voice to Baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2, showcasing her vocal talent. She has also collaborated with her father on several occasions, appearing in the dance video Penny from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and participating in a dance reality show as a guest with him.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu keeps fans eagerly awaiting his return to the screen with the highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas. The film boasts a stellar cast including Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna, promising a gripping cinematic experience.

Adding to the excitement, buzz surrounds a potential collaboration between Mahesh Babu and the legendary director SS Rajamouli. This news has sent ripples through the Telugu film industry, as the pairing of these two powerhouses has the potential to be historic.

ALSO READ: Jyotika says Mammootty stands out as a true hero among superstars; heaps praise on Kaathal – The Core co-star