Mahesh Babu gives epic response on his back-to-back foreign trips; clarifies on Guntur Kaaram's release date

As we all know, superstar Mahesh Babu is a frequent traveler and when it comes to spending time with his wife Namrata and kids Gautam and Sitara, he loves to jet off on vacations with them. Switzerland, Dubai to Scotland, he took back-to-back trips in the last few months to these international places. Today, on August 20, at an event in Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu was questioned about his frequent airport spottings and trips.

To this, Mahesh Babu, the maestro of humor, questioned back asking 'why you don't like me going on trips?". He further stated that whenever he gets off time from shoots, he makes sure to spend time with my family. He likes taking short trips.

Mahesh Babu's reaction to taking frequent holidays abroad

Is Guntur Kaaram releasing on Sankranti 2024?

Meanwhile, there have been enough speculations about his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram's release date, A few reports state that the film might not release on Sankranti 2024. Clarifying on the same, Mahesh Babu, at the event today, confirmed that Guntur Kaaram will be released on 12 January 2024 and well, now his fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram has Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.

Pinkvilla had exclusively confirmed that the OG leading lady of Guntur Kaaram, Pooja Hegde opted out from the film due to constant changes in shooting timelines. Now, Pooja's role in the film will be played by Meenakshii Chaudhary while Sreeleela will be seen as the second lead in Mahesh Babu starrer.

