Mahesh Babu gives a glimpse of his lockdown shenanigans with son Gautam on a fun night; WATCH

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor shared a fun video on his Instagram account and called it lockdown shenanigans.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu has been giving his fans and followers an insight into his life during the quarantine period. The actor shared a video of him having some fun with son Gautam. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor shared a video on his Instagram account and called it lockdown shenanigans. Mahesh Babu also wrote in his Instagram post, that his son Gautam is tall. The father-son duo is staring at each other and then Gautam moves away as he could not contain his laughter. The latest video of Mahesh Babu and Gautam having a gala time together will surely bring a smile on your face.

The Spyder actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans were delighted to see the new video shared by the Pokiri actor. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has also been sharing candid throwback pictures and videos from the childhood days of Gautam and daughter Sitara. The fans are overjoyed by seeing the fun-filled videos of Mahesh and Namrata along with their kids. On the work front, Mahesh Babu delivered a massive blockbuster in the Telugu drama titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post on Instagram

Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The songs of the film proved to be chartbusters and the film did exceedingly well at the box office. News reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will play the lead in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's upcoming project.

