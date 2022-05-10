Mahesh Babu gives a sassy reply as he opens up on not doing Hindi films; Says 'Bollywood can't afford me'

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and biggest star in the Tollywood industry. In recent pan Indian movies, many Telugu stars have been placing their mark in the Hindu belt, however, the superstar is the only one who only wants to focus on Telugu movies and audiences. The actor yet again grabbed eyeballs with his sassy reply on not doing Hindi films and proved he is a true superstar.

Mahesh Babu recently attended the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's Major, which he is producing under his production GMB Entertainments and opened up about why he doesn't want to Hindi films. He said rather than pitching himself as a pan-India actor, his aim was to make movies from South a countrywide success.

Stating that Telugu is his only priority, Mahesh Babu said, “I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I’m very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion.

The superstar further added, “I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

Earlier too, at an event, Mahesh Babu was asked about his Bollywood debut and he gave a savage reply that he doesn't need to do Hindi films to watch it all over. This savage reply of the actor went viral on social media.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu gives savage reply on being asked about B-town debut; Shares about SS Rajamouli & Hollywood film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of upcoming action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by Parasuram. The flick stars National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and is scheduled to hit the screens on 12 May.