Mahesh Babu gives savage reply on being asked about B-town debut; Shares about SS Rajamouli & Hollywood film

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and talented actors in Tollywood. His every single scoop or news about upcoming projects becomes the biggest buzz. Be it his Bollywood debut or upcoming film RRR director SS Rajamouli. Now, the actor addressed all such rumours and gave savage replies.

Mahesh Babu was asked about his Bollywood debut and he replied, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films.” This savage reply of the actor is currently going viral on social media.

On the rumors about his Hollywood debut, Mahesh Babu revealed that he doesn’t know about any Hollywood project.

Opening up about his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli, he said, "I'm very excited about Rajamouli garu's project." The actor didn't reveal much details stating that it is not the right time to speak about it yet.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will also front the upcoming action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram. The flick stars National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and is scheduled to hit the screens on 12 May.

