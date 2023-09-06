Mahesh Babu gives shout out to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ahead of release; Excited to watch film with family

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's pan Indian release Jawan. The actor expressed his excitement and said he's looking forward to watching with his family. Mahesh and SRK share a very mutual admiration and respect for each other.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and sent his best wishes to Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan ahead of release. He wrote, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!"

The Maharshi actor became the first star to send wishes to Shah Rukh Khan from Tollywood. Several fans were surprised and delighted with his tweet. They shared throwback photos of the stars from their unexpected meet in sets in 2016. The superstar's fans also sent their best wishes to SRK and Jawan team.

Mahesh Babu excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, check out his tweet here

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with director Atlee. It also marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance. Jawan will be released in theatres on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

A day ago, the actor took blessings at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan.



Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu is busy working on his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela are the female leads of the film. S Thaman is the music composer. The shoot of the film is progressing at brisk pace after several hurdles, from script changes to change in cast and crew.

The film will be released in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.



