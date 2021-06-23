Mahesh Babu is glad as he releases the title & first look of his nephew Ashok Galla's debut film; WATCH

Mahesh Babu launches the first look and title of his nephew Ashok Galla's debut film on social media.

Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla’s debut film first look and the title has been released. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu has released the first look poster and title teaser. The film is titled, Hero. Mahesh Babu also sent in his good wishes to his nephew Ashok Galla for the debut film.

The title teaser begins intriguingly as Ashok makes his entry as a cowboy and the train episode is expected to be one of the major highlights. Then, the young hero astonishes by the getup of Joker. In between, there are sequences of Ashok’s love story with Nidhi Agerwal. The teaser also has some intense acting blocks. But the best part is obviously the malicious smile of Ashok Galla in the end.

A poster was also released, where Ashok can be seen looking handsome with a star symbol, gun, bullets and film roll in the background.



Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaenthttps://t.co/bblUZtAkTc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 23, 2021

Director Sriram Adittya’s efforts can be witnessed in every frame, as the teaser looks very classy, and it appears to be a different attempt from the talented director. Top-notch production values, exceptional camera work and fascinating BGM by Ghibran which elevates the scenes gives extensiveness. The teaser has multiplied the expectations of the film. Touted to be a different entertainer, Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles. The film is almost done with its shoot part and is gearing up for theatrical release.

