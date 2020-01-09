Mahesh Babu to go on a long break after Sarileru Neekevvaru? Deets inside

According to media reports, Mahesh Babu will be on a long vacation after the release of t=his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film will hit the big screens on January 11.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is gearing up for his massive upcoming action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru, is yet to announce his next project after the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the big screens on January 11.The makers conducted a pre-release event, which turned out to be a grand success as big Tollywood names took part in the event. Highlights of the event were Tamannaah’s live dance performance for Daang Daang and Devi Sri Prasad’s musical show, and Rashmika Mandanna’s cute speech. Yesteryear hit pair Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanti also took part in the event. The film will have special screenings across Andra Pradesh.

Though Mahesh Babu had wrapped up his portions for the film in just 6 months, he has not yet made any announcements for his next film. Rumors are making rounds stating that Vamsi Paidipally will be directing Mahesh Babu’s next, but there has been no official word yet. Now, grapevine has that the megastar will be on a long break after the release of the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Namrata Shirodkar was quoted as saying by The TimesOf India, “Yes, Mahesh will be taking a three-month break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru in January. He wants to just float through some time, be on his own, spend time with (his children) Gautam and Tara. He will also prepare for his next film.” Jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Sangeetha and Rajendra Prasad in key roles.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More