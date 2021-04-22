Mahesh Babu goes under self isolation after his stylist tests positive for COVID 19
Superstar Mahesh Babu decided to go under self-isolation after his stylist recently tested positive for COVID 19. According to reports, the actor had come in contact with his personal stylist on the sets while shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaaru Paata. As soon as he got to know that his personal stylist and a few members on the sets have tested positive, Mahesh Babu has self-isolated as a precautionary measure after consulting his family doctor. Pinkvilla got in touch with his team, who confirmed that Mahesh Babu and his entire family has self-isolated at home.
Ram Charan also goes into isolation after his vanity driver passed away recently due to COVID 19. Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone into extreme isolation from the external world right now.
