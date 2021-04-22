  1. Home
Mahesh Babu goes under self isolation after his stylist tests positive for COVID 19

#StaySafeMaheshAnna is trending on Twitter as fans and well-wishers have been sending 'take care and be safe' messages to Mahesh Babu.
Mumbai
Superstar Mahesh Babu decided to go under self-isolation after his stylist recently tested positive for COVID 19. According to reports, the actor had come in contact with his personal stylist on the sets while shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaaru Paata. As soon as he got to know that his personal stylist and a few members on the sets have tested positive, Mahesh Babu has self-isolated as a precautionary measure after consulting his family doctor. Pinkvilla got in touch with his team, who confirmed that Mahesh Babu and his entire family has self-isolated at home. 

#StaySafeMaheshAnna is trending on Twitter as fans and well-wishers have been sending 'take care and be safe' messages to the actor. Meanwhile, the makers have called off Sarkaru Vaaru Paata shoot due to the ongoing situation and the insane rise in the COVID-19 cases. The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer will resume the shoot once things get back to normal by May.
Recently, Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and shared a photo of Sitara and Gautam chilling in the front yard with their pets while she watched them from away. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Back to basics...for me it’s a happy day..grateful and blessed." 

Ram Charan also goes into isolation after his vanity driver passed away recently due to COVID 19. Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone into extreme isolation from the external world right now.

